Glamorgan name wicketkeeper Chris Cooke as new captain

Chris Cooke made his first class debut for Border against Western Province in South Africa in October 2009

Wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has been named as the new 2019 Glamorgan captain for the county championship and 50-over tournaments.

Cooke moves up from vice-captain to replace Michael Hogan for the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup campaigns.

South Africa batsman Colin Ingram will continue to lead the side in the T20 Vitality Blast.

The 32-year-old made his debut for Glamorgan in 2011 and has played more than 200 games for the club across all three formats.

Cooke was appointed as vice-captain last season and led the side on a number of occasions.

"I enjoyed the experience of being vice-captain last year, so I'm excited to take on the role on a more permanent basis," said Cooke.

"We didn't reach our potential last season and there is a lot we can improve on, but the boys are a very talented bunch."

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said Hogan relinquishing the role would help the Australian fast bowler prolong his career.

"Chris is a respected member of the squad and this is a perfect time for him to take on this extra responsibility," said Wallace.

"Michael did a fine job last season in tough circumstances and remains a key part of our leadership group.

"This change will help us to manage his workload through the season more effectively and ensure we continue to get the best out of him in the coming years."