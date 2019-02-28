MCC side: Essex and Somerset provide six players

Somerset's Peter Trego has played more than 600 games in all formats

Essex and Somerset have three players each in the MCC side to face Surrey in next month's Champion County game.

Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence and Sam Cook will join Tom Abell, Peter Trego and Dom Bess in the team captained by England paceman Stuart Broad.

Warwickshire batsman Dom Sibley, who joined from Surrey in 2017, is included with team-mate Will Rhodes, while Worcestershire's Ben Cox keeps wicket.

The four-day match in Dubai gets under way on Sunday, 24 March.

"Surrey were undoubtedly the best team in the County Championship last season so it will be a tough test," said MCC assistant secretary John Stephenson.

"The challenge for MCC will be to match the excellent victory over Essex in last year's Champion County match."

MCC XI: Stuart Broad (Notts, capt), Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Sam Cook (Essex), Tom Abell, Peter Trego, Dom Bess (Somerset), Dom Sibley, Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Ben Cox (Worcs), Stephen Parry (Lancs).