England women in India: Tourists win consolation ODI

Third one-day international, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium): India 205-8 (50 overs): Mandhana 66, Raut 56, Brunt 5-28 England 208-8 (48.5 overs); Wyatt 56, Knight 47; Goswami 3-41 England won by two wickets; India won series 2-1 Scorecard

England staged a superb recovery to earn a consolation two-wicket win over India in the third women's one-day international in Mumbai.

Chasing 206, the tourists slumped to 49-5 before they were revived by Heather Knight (47) and a maiden ODI half-century from Danielle Wyatt (56).

Katherine Brunt fell with two required, but Anya Shrubsole hit her first ball for four to seal victory.

India were earlier 129-1 before Brunt's 5-28 helped restrict them to 205-8.

The home side still take the series 2-1, but England have avoided what would have been only their second whitewash in India.

More importantly, they earn two points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship, climbing to fifth in the table, which would be good enough to qualify for the 2021 World Cup if hosts New Zealand finish in the top four.

England now move on to Guwahati for three Twenty20 internationals against India, the first of which is on Monday.

Fast bowler Kate Cross, who did not play in this match, looked to have suffered a groin injury while bowling during the interval and may be a doubt for those matches and the tour of Sri Lanka that follows.

