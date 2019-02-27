England in West Indies: Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan hit brutal centuries for England

England set a new record for most sixes in a one-day innings

Fourth one-day international, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada England 418-6 (50 overs): Buttler 150, Morgan 103 West Indies Yet to bat Scorecard

Jos Buttler smashed his highest one-day international score as England powered to 418-6 in the fourth ODI against West Indies.

Buttler hit a brutal 150 from 77 balls with an England record 12 sixes.

Captain Eoin Morgan also made 103 from 88 balls with the pair sharing a partnership of 204 from 124 deliveries.

The total is England's third-highest in ODIs and their best against West Indies, who must score their highest one-day total to win in Grenada.

The tourists scored 154 runs in the last 10 overs as Buttler and Morgan dominated after openers Jonny Bairstow (56) and Alex Hales (82) had laid a platform with a century opening partnership.

Buttler was eventually bowled by Carlos Brathwaite in the final over of the innings, having made England's fifth-fastest one-day hundred.

The stats behind England's remarkable innings