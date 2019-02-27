Australia in India: Glenn Maxwell hits 113 not out in second T20

Glenn Maxwell now has three T20 international centuries - only India's Rohit Sharma has more

Second T20, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: India 190-4 (20 overs): Kohli 72*, Rahul 47, Dhoni 40 Australia 194-3 (19.4 overs): Maxwell 113*, Short 40 Australia win by seven wickets Scorecard

Glenn Maxwell smashed a remarkable 113 not out off 55 balls as Australia hammered India by seven wickets in Bangalore to wrap up a Twenty20 series win.

India had posted 190-4 in 20 overs - Virat Kohli hitting a sparkling 72 off 38 balls - but Maxwell's innings saw Australia home with two balls to spare.

The all-rounder, who top-scored with 56 as Australia won the first match of the two-game series, took the tourists to their target after coming in with his team in trouble at 22-2 off four overs.

He was supported by opener D'Arcy Short (40) and Peter Handscomb (20*) in an innings which contained nine sixes and seven fours.

The two teams will now contest a five-match one-day international series, which begins in Hyderabad on Saturday (08:00 GMT).