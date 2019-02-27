Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club enjoy near-£1m profit for 2018

From the section

England's Test against India in August was one of the highest-profile events at Trent Bridge during the period

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club made close to £1 million in profit for the year ending September 2018, on the back of increased domestic and international crowds at Trent Bridge.

The £908,260 profit, driven by a £2.3m increase in turnover to £13.1m, was aided by sold-out international games.

Notts also had an 11% growth in T20 Blast crowds.

"These results no doubt emphasise the importance of international cricket," chief executive Lisa Pursehouse.

"However, I'm delighted that maintaining consistent growth in attendances for membership and domestic cricket at Trent Bridge has also contributed to the bottom line."