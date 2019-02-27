Durham Cricket launches with new badge and become Lions for Twenty20 games

Durham will wear a new crest (left) for limited overs games, but keep their heraldic shield for County Championship matches

Durham will be known as Durham Cricket and the Twenty20 side called the Lions as part of a rebrand.

The county has merged the board and club behind the scenes, which has prompted the relaunch that includes a new badge and new kit.

The switch from Durham Jets to Durham Lions for Twenty20 matches also sees the red kit ditched.

Instead, the traditional blue-and-yellow of the heraldic shield will be worn in limited-overs formats.

"It's definitely time to move forward," chief executive Tim Bostock told BBC Look North. "The old Durham badge of the county cricket club with the scroll is a bit tired and old-fashioned.

"We've got the heraldic shield, which is the badge that our loyal fans will want to keep and we are.

"We're going through a merger with the Durham Cricket Board and the Durham County Cricket Club that all have their own badges, but that needs tidying up - a simple Durham Cricket. We are one 'Durham Cricket'.

"The big change is moving towards Durham Lions from Durham Jets, and that's because we have Lions on our heraldic badge and we have lions as our mascots.."

Durham were also previously known as the Dynamos, before taking on the Jets name after a link-up with Emirates airline.