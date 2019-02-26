Sophie Ecclestone: England spinner out of India and Sri Lanka tour with broken hand

Ecclestone's replacement will be named after England's ODI on Thursday

England women's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of India and the subsequent trip to Sri Lanka because of a broken hand.

The 19-year-old played in England's seven-wicket defeat in the second one-day international on Monday despite picking up the injury in the warm-up.

England have lost the series 2-0, with the third and final ODI to play.

Ecclestone's replacement will be named after that match on Thursday.

England have lost a string of spin bowlers since December, with Danielle Hazell retiring, Kirstie Gordon suffering a stress fracture of the back and Laura Marsh missing the first two games of this tour because of a side strain.

It is hoped that Marsh will be fit for the Sri Lanka tour, where England play three ODIs and three T20s.

Before then, England will have to fill the gap left by Ecclestone's absence for the remaining ODI and three T20s against India.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Sophia Dunkley is one option, while left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, though not officially part of the ODI squad, is already with the team ahead of the T20s.