AB de Villiers: Middlesex sign former South Africa batsman for T20 Blast

Breaking news

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers will play for Middlesex in this summer's T20 Blast - his first ever stint in English county cricket.

The 35-year-old has signed up for Middlesex's first seven group matches, starting in July, but is also available for the tournament's latter stages.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, having scored more than 20,000 runs in all three formats.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket," De Villiers said.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you