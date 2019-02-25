AB de Villiers: Middlesex sign former South Africa batsman for T20 Blast

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers will play for Middlesex in this summer's T20 Blast - his first ever stint in English county cricket.

The 35-year-old has signed up for Middlesex's first seven group matches, starting in July, but is also available for the tournament's latter stages.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, having scored more than 20,000 runs in all three formats.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket," De Villiers said.

