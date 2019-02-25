India v England: Hosts win women's one-day international series

Second one-day international, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium): England 161 (43.3 overs): Sciver 85; Pandey 4-18, Goswami 4-30 India 162-3 (41.1 overs): Mandhana 63; Shrubsole 2-23 India won by seven wickets Scorecard

England's women were thrashed by India, who sealed a series victory with a seven-wicket win in the second one-day international in Mumbai.

The tourists slumped to 44-4 and 95-7, only recovering to 161 through a last-wicket stand of 42 between Nat Sciver (85) and Alex Hartley.

India were barely troubled in the chase, Smriti Mandhana's 63 helping them home with almost nine overs left.

The third and final match in the series is on Thursday.

With the chance of winning a first series in India gone, England can still earn valuable points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship.

The opening two defeats have kept them in seventh place, with only the top four qualifying for the 2021 World Cup at the earliest opportunity.

After 11 games, the 2017 world champions have won five and lost six.

With series against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan to come, England's fate remains in their own hands, but another defeat in India would leave little room for manoeuvre.