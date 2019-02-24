Rashid Khan takes four in four balls as Afghanistan win final T20 against Ireland
|Third Twenty20 international, Dehradun, India
|Afghanistan 210-7 (20 overs): Nabi 81; Rankin 3-53
|Ireland 178-8 (20 overs): O'Brien 74; Rashid 5-27
|Afghanistan won by 32 runs
Rashid Khan took four wickets in four balls as Afghanistan beat Ireland to secure a 3-0 series win in the final Twenty20 international in India.
The world's top-ranked bowler in the game's shortest format claimed a five-fer after Ireland began their chase of 211 brightly.
Mohammad Nabi hit seven sixes as his 81 drove Afghanistan over the 200 mark again.
Ireland opener Kevin O'Brien top-scored for his side with 74.
More to follow.