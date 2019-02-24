Australia edge to thrilling T20 win over India

Adam Zampa (centre) took the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli before Glenn Maxwell (right) made 56 for Australia
First T20, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam:
India 126-7 (20 overs): KL Rahul 50, Dhoni 29no, Coulter-Nile 3-26
Australia 127-7 (20 overs): Maxwell 56, Short 37, Bumrah 3-16
Australia win by three wickets
Scorecard

Australia scored 14 runs off the final over to win the first of two Twenty20s against India in a low scoring game.

India failed to build on a foundation set by KL Rahul, who scored 50 from 36 balls, as they stuttered to 126-7.

Australia looked to be in control before Glenn Maxwell was out for 56 and they lost five quick wickets to leave them 113-7 going into the last over.

But Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins each scored seven from three balls off Umesh Yadav to help the visitors win.

