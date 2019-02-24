India will stand by nation over Pakistan game boycott - Virat Kohli

Kohli (centre) leads his team in training before a T20 match against Australia on Sunday

India's team will stand by the decision of their "government and board" over whether to boycott the World Cup game against Pakistan, says Virat Kohli.

There are doubts the match will take place after a Pakistan-based militant group took responsibility for a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The two countries are scheduled to meet on 16 June at the World Cup in England.

"The Indian team and the whole set-up was shocked and sad with what happened," said captain Kohli.

"Our stand is simple: we stick by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) decides to do.

"That is basically our opinion. Whatever the government and the board decide, we will go by that and we will respect that."

At least 46 Indian paramilitary police were killed in an attack which has sparked anger and anti-Pakistan protests across India, although Pakistan has denied any involvement.

In the fallout, the BCCI called on the International Cricket Council to "sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

The statement appears to support speculation India would like the International Cricket Council to ban Pakistan from the competition rather than boycotting the group game at Old Trafford in Manchester, which attracted half a million requests for 25,000 tickets.

India have won six consecutive matches against Pakistan in World Cups.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter that while it would be painful to lose potential points by not playing Pakistan this summer, he would support the decision of the BCCI.

The situation has also seen the International Olympic Committee suspend applications from India to host future events after two Pakistan athletes were denied visas to compete in the country.

Two shooters were denied entry for a World Cup event in New Delhi.