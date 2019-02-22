The Hundred has been a success already, says ECB's Tom Harrison

100-ball cricket was trialled behind closed doors at Trent Bridge in September

The 100-ball competition starting next year "has been a success already", says England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison.

The Hundred - the rules for which were confirmed this week - has been criticised since it was proposed.

"It will be something that cricket fans all around the country will flock to see," Harrison told BBC Sport.

Eight new city-based teams will play over a five-week period in the summer of 2020.

The Hundred will be the fourth different format in county cricket, alongside the four-day County Championship, 50-over and 20-over competitions.

Last year, the Professional Cricketers' Association said players had concerns over the tournament, while India captain Virat Kohli said commercialism "is taking over the real quality of cricket".

Former England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said the competition is aimed at "mums and kids in the summer holidays", while England bowler Stuart Broad praised the concept's "unique selling point".

"We've managed to excite people outside the traditional cricket bubble," Harrison told the Test Match Special podcast.

"Cricket fans can start to get very excited about this.

"We've managed to create something that's excited partners. We've managed to generate new revenue, new levels of exposure to this tournament, reach to a wider audience."

Playing conditions for The Hundred were confirmed on Thursday. They include 100 balls per innings, bowlers bowling five or 10 consecutive balls, a change of ends every 10 deliveries, and a strategic timeout for the fielding side.

"It's optimised short-form cricket," said Harrison.

"We're getting people to re-appraise cricket in terms of their perceptions of what the game means to them, and ultimately addressing the complexity of cricket - presenting it in a simple way."