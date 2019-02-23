England in West Indies: Hosts claim dramatic 26-run victory

Jason Holder sparked England's collapse and finished with figures of 3-53

Second ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados West Indies 289-6 (50 overs): Hetmyer 104*, Gayle 50 England 263 (47.4 overs): Stokes 79, Morgan 70, Cottrell 5-46 West Indies win by 26 runs Scorecard

West Indies produced an inspired fightback to claim a thrilling 26-run victory over England and level the one-day series at 1-1 in Barbados.

Chasing 290 for victory, England lost their last six wickets for 35 runs as they subsided to 263 all out.

Jason Holder dismissed Jos Buttler and Tom Curran in consecutive balls during England's collapse, while Sheldon Cottrell took a career-best 5-46.

Shimron Hetmyer made an unbeaten 104 in West Indies' 289-6.

The third ODI takes place in Grenada on Monday.

Holder inspires Windies

A 99-run stand for the fourth wicket between Eoin Morgan, who made 70, and Ben Stokes left England in a comfortable position, needing just over a run a ball.

But captain Holder's decision to bring himself back into the attack in the 35th over, with England needing 100 to win, changed the game.

Stokes chased a wide, full delivery from Holder and edged to wicketkeeper Shai Hope to fall for 79.

Buttler skied a Holder off-cutter to Hetmyer in Holder's next over, before Curran was lbw to a delivery that replays suggested was comfortably missing leg stump.

Curran was unable to challenge - Stokes had used England's only review on his dismissal - and the tourists, with the run-rate climbing, never recovered.

With the tension growing, Holder dropped a simple chance to reprieve Adil Rashid at cover, but his decision to bring Cottrell back on reaped instant rewards.

He had Rashid caught behind and two balls later Moeen Ali was bowled around his legs, before Liam Plunkett drove Carlos Brathwaite to long-off.

It was fitting that Holder, West Indies' inspirational skipper, took the catch that sealed their first one-day win over England since 2014.

Hetmyer shines

Shimron Hetmyer's century against England was his fourth in ODIs in the past year

England earlier bowled and fielded well to restrict West Indies to what appeared to be a below-par total.

Chris Gayle, who scored 135 in the first match of the series, made a 50 which included four sixes before he was bowled aiming to hit leg-spinner Rashid across the line.

Rashid also ran out Darren Bravo for 25 with a direct hit from short third man.

Jason Roy also produced a brilliant throw, running from backward point and aiming at one stump, to dismiss Holder.

It was left to Hetmyer to guide the hosts in the closing overs. He and Brathwaite took 18 off one Stokes over, including two flat sixes, before Mark Wood bowled Brathwaite with a slower ball.

Nurse and Hetmyer shared an unbroken 52-run stand in 5.3 overs, with Hetmyer drilling down the ground to reach three figures.

'I wanted to get the guys believing' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We did have partnerships but not significant enough ones. When you get on top, you really need to nail it home - and we didn't do that today.

"We felt that 290 was well within our capabilities. We need to chase a total like that down in partnerships."

West Indies captain Jason Holder: "When I came back I knew I needed to get a wicket. I just wanted one to get the guys believing. I believed.

"On a sticky wicket we got a really good total - and credit for the guys for the way we defended it."

Man of the match Shimron Hetmyer: "I'm trying to learn some new things and bring them into my game, not be one-dimensional and open up all sides of the field.

"My celebration was for my girlfriend - I try to do good things whenever she is around. The guys will be hoping she's always around!"