Scotland complete series win over Oman with 15-run victory

George Munsey top scored for Scotland in Oman

Third 50-over match, Al Amerat, Oman Scotland 303-5 (50 overs): Munsey 96, Berrington 72, MacLeod 64 Oman 288-8 (50 overs): Goud 49, Butt 45, Mischal 34 Scotland won by 15 runs Scorecard (external site)

Scotland beat Oman by 15 runs to win the three-match one day series.

After being put into bat, George Munsey's 96 runs helped the Scots amass 303-5, with Richie Berrington 73 not out and Calum MacLeod contributing 64.

None of the Oman batsmen were able to breach 50 in their innings, Sandeep Goud caught by Matt Cross off Berrington's bowling for 49.

And Safyaan Sharif took three wickets as interim head coach Toby Bailey won his last match in charge.

Shane Burger takes over as Scotland's new head coach next month and his first games will be against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in May.

Friday's win also completed Scotland's first tour of Oman, having beaten them en route to winning the T20 quadrangular series involving Ireland and Netherlands.

Oman, who lost by 10 wickets on Monday, had beaten Bailey's side by 93 runs on Wednesday.