Scotland tour of Oman: Hosts respond to 10-wicket loss to win by 93 runs

Richie Berrington top scored for Scotland with 37
Second 50-over match, Al Amerat, Oman
Oman 248/8 (50 overs): Sharif 3-60
Scotland 155 (40 overs): Berrington 37
Oman won by 93 runs
Scorecard (external site)

Scotland slipped to a 93-run defeat against Oman in the second of their one-day matches - just a day after bowling their opponents out for 24.

The hosts recovered from their 10-wicket loss on Tuesday to post 248 from their 50 overs, for the loss of eight wickets.

Mohammad Nadeem and Kurrham Nawaz joint-top scored with 64 runs each.

Scotland could only muster 155 in reply, as they were bowled out in 40 overs.

The three-match series finishes on Friday, with the score level at 1-1.

As well as his score of 64 with the bat, Nadeem also claimed 3-38 with the ball, as Badal Singh also took 3-25.

Richie Berrington was Scotland's top scorer with 37, closely followed by Mark Watt on 36.

