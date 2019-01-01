England women in Sri Lanka 2019
March
13 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Colombo (P Sara Oval) (04:20 GMT)
16 1st ODI, Hambantota (04:20 GMT)
18 2nd ODI, Hambantota (04:20 GMT)
21 3rd ODI, Katunayake (04:20 GMT)
24 1st Twenty20 international, Colombo (Colts Cricket Club) (04:30 GMT)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Colombo (Colts Cricket Club) (04:30 GMT)
28 3rd Twenty20 international, Colombo (SSC) (04:30 GMT)
