England women in Sri Lanka 2019

Sri Lanka's Hasina Perera and England's Sarah Taylor

March

13 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Colombo (P Sara Oval) (04:20 GMT)

16 1st ODI, Hambantota (04:20 GMT)

18 2nd ODI, Hambantota (04:20 GMT)

21 3rd ODI, Katunayake (04:20 GMT)

24 1st Twenty20 international, Colombo (Colts Cricket Club) (04:30 GMT)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Colombo (Colts Cricket Club) (04:30 GMT)

28 3rd Twenty20 international, Colombo (SSC) (04:30 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

