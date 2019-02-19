Scotland tour of Oman: Tousrists bowl hosts out for 24

Ruaidhri Smith also plays for Glamorgan

Scotland tour of Oman, Al Amerat, Oman Oman 24 (17.1 overs): Smith 4-7, Neill 4-7 Scotland 26-0 (3.2 overs): Coetzer 16* Scotland won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Scotland bowled out Oman for just 24 - the fourth-lowest score in List A cricket - as they beat their opponents by 10 wickets with 280 balls to spare.

Six Oman players were dismissed without scoring, with seamers Ruaidhri Smith and Adrian Neill both claiming 4-7.

Khawar Ali top scored with 15 and hit the home side's only boundary while no other batsman passed two in an innings that lasted 17.1 overs.

Openers Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross knocked off the runs in 3.2 overs.

The two teams play again on Wednesday, before the three-match 50-over series concludes on Friday.

The lowest-ever score in List A cricket was 18, made by West Indies Under-19s against Barbados in 2007.