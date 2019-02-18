England women in India: Captain Heather Knight guides England home in warm-up

From the section

Captain Heather Knight steered England to victory in their final warm-up match before their one-day international series against India.

Chasing 155 to win, Knight's 64 not out ushered England to a two-wicket victory over an Indian Board President's XI in Mumbai.

England face India in the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday.

Knight's side play three one-day internationals and three T20s against India before a tour of Sri Lanka.

England currently sit seventh in the ICC Women's Championship standings, which will decide which countries gain direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup.