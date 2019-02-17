England in West Indies: Joe Root & Jason Roy hit centuries in warm-up win

Jason Roy hit 15 fours and a six in his 110

Tour match, Three Ws Oval, Barbados England 371-7 (50 overs): Root 114, Roy 110 ret hurt University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI 200 (43.5 overs): Rashid 2-21, Woakes 2-28 England won by 171 runs Scorecard

Joe Root and Jason Roy hit centuries as England cruised to a 171-run win in their only warm-up match before the one-day series in the West Indies.

Root made 114 off 81 balls while Roy retired out for 110 off 82 in England's 371-7 against a University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI.

The hosts managed only 200 in reply at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

England's five-match one-day series against West Indies starts on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Roy shared an opening stand of 129 with Jonny Bairstow, who made 46, and 57 with Root after England lost the toss.

Although Eoin Morgan managed only eight and Alex Hales, batting at number six, fell for a second-ball duck, Root dominated the home attack with 11 fours and four sixes before falling in the penultimate over of the innings.

Nicholas Kirton top-scored with 37 for the Vice Chancellor's XI, who were bowled out with 6.1 overs unused.

Adil Rashid claimed 2-21, Chris Woakes 2-28 and Mark Wood 2-35.

West Indies beat England 2-1 in the three-Test series. The one-day series is followed by three Twenty20 matches starting on 5 March.