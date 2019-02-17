West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from ODI cricket after 2019 World Cup

From the section

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this year's World Cup.

Gayle has played 284 ODIs since his debut in 1999 and has scored 9,727 runs with 23 hundreds.

The 39-year-old opener is in the squad to play England in the five-match ODI series, which begins in Bridgetown on Wednesday.

Gayle is West Indies second-highest ODI run-scorer only behind his former team-mate Brian Lara.

