Big Bash: Melbourne Renegades beat Melbourne Stars to win title

Melbourne Renegades completed an amazing turnaround to win their first Big Bash

Melbourne Renegades produced a stunning fightback to beat Melbourne Stars by 13 runs and win the 2018-19 Big Bash.

The Renegades made 145-5 from their 20 overs, with Tom Cooper hitting 43 not out and Dan Christian an unbeaten 38.

The Stars reached 93-0 in the 13th over in reply - but the loss of Marcus Stoinis for 39 sparked a collapse of seven wickets for 19 runs.

They needed 28 from the final over but the Renegades held firm to win the competition for the first time.

