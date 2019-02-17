Big Bash: Melbourne Renegades beat Melbourne Stars to win title

Melbourne Renegades celebrate their first Big Bash title
Melbourne Renegades completed an amazing turnaround to win their first Big Bash

Melbourne Renegades produced a stunning fightback to beat Melbourne Stars by 13 runs and win the 2018-19 Big Bash.

The Renegades made 145-5 from their 20 overs, with Tom Cooper hitting 43 not out and Dan Christian an unbeaten 38.

The Stars reached 93-0 in the 13th over in reply - but the loss of Marcus Stoinis for 39 sparked a collapse of seven wickets for 19 runs.

They needed 28 from the final over but the Renegades held firm to win the competition for the first time.

More to follow.

