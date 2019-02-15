Dominic Cork: Former Derbyshire bowler returns as T20 Blast head coach

Dominic Cork (left) played 37 Test matches for England

Former Derbyshire and England bowler Dominic Cork has returned to the county as their head coach for the 2019 T20 Blast season.

The 47-year-old has been the club's T20 bowling coach in the past two seasons and takes over from John Wright.

As a player, Cork captained Derbyshire during 13 years with the county and won the T20 Blast with Hampshire as they beat Somerset in the 2010 final.

"The opportunity was too good to miss and I'm delighted to be back," he said.

"The club is dear to my heart - it's where I started my career - and I've been grateful to work alongside John Wright in the last two years as the team has progressed.

"We've got players here who can win Twenty20 games and we've already upset the odds on a number of occasions."