No cold feet for Ireland bowler Boyd Rankin?

Boyd Rankin first represented Ireland in 2003 when he was 19 years of age

Ireland giant fast bowler Boyd Rankin has an unusual way of recovering on long tours like the current six-week series in Oman and India.

The 6'8 seamer has a big role to play in Ireland's Quadrangular tournament in Oman followed by the T20, ODI and Test matches against Afghanistan.

"I have a routine that I ice my feet for 15 minutes after every time I bowl.

"The rest of the lads say they don't know how I do it, but it helps with my recovery," stated Rankin.

The bowler will line out for North West Warriors in 2019 after ending an 11-year association with Warwickshire.

The 34-year-old played a Test for England against Australia in 2014 Rankin, but will be remembered as the bowler who claimed Ireland men's first-ever Test match wicket against Pakistan.

He is looking forward to playing cricket across all three formats of the game in the next six weeks, and knows the potential pitfalls to avoid on a long tour.

Boyd Rankin has represented Ireland 118 times across all three formats of the game

"It's really good to get some competitive cricket again after about five months of no cricket. I've been training at Edgbaston through the winter in the indoors and in the gym, so I've been enjoying getting some outdoor practice in and getting some overs in the legs.

"Mentally it's important to get away from cricket on days off and keep yourself fresh, as it is a busy tour - but nothing I haven't been through before.

"As a fast bowler, games take a lot out of you. Recovery is really important."

Ireland lost both warm-up games against an Oman Development XI but beat Oman in the first T20 international on Wednesday. Scotland are next up, on Friday.

Rankin said: "Conditions here aren't easy as a fast bowler, as wickets have been slow and low, but I've tried to just get back to finding my rhythm outdoors and hitting the pitch as hard as I can".

"You need to be on the top of your game on these wickets as any margin of error will make it easy for the batsmen to score.

"The feeling in the squad has been brilliant so far and the likes of these younger players like Getkate, Tector and Tucker coming in and playing with no fear - and having that energy around the squad - has been great. They've fully deserved their chance."