Shannon Gabriel sorry for asking Joe Root if he 'liked boys'

Joe Root's response to Shannon Gabriel's comment was picked up on the stump microphone

West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel claims he asked England's Joe Root if he "liked boys" during the third Test but has apologised for his words.

The 30-year-old was charged for the comments he made to skipper Root, who replied: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

The incident in St Lucia resulted in a four-match ODI ban for Gabriel, 30.

"I know now that it was offensive and for that I am deeply sorry," Gabriel said in a statement.

"To my team-mates and members of the England team, especially their captain Joe Root, I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which in the context of on-the-field rivalry, I assumed was inoffensive sporting banter."

Gabriel added: "The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field.

"The pressure was on and England's captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar.

"I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: 'Why are you smiling? Do you like boys?'

"His response, which was picked up by the microphone was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay'.

"I then responded: 'I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me'."

More to follow.