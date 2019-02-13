Scotland v Netherlands: Toby Bailey makes coaching debut with defeat in Oman

Tobias Visee's 71 led Netherlands to victory in Oman

T20 Quadrangular Series, Al Amerat Stadium, Oman Scotland 153-7 (20 overs): MacLeod 53, Munsey 32 Netherlands 154-3 (19.5 overs): Visee 71, Myburgh 24, Klaassen 2-38 Netherlands win by seven wickets Scorecard

Toby Bailey suffered a debut defeat as interim Scotland head coach in the opening T20 Quadrangular Series match against the Netherlands in Oman.

The Dutch secured a seven-wicket win with one ball to spare.

Calum MacLeod (53) was Scotland's top scorer as they hit 153 for seven.

Dutch openers Stephan Myburgh and Tobias Visee (71) combined to make 100, but the run rate slowed and victory came with a wayward Ruaidhri Smith delivery from the penultimate ball.

Scotland opener George Munsey hit 32, but they were on the back foot after captain Kyle Coetzer fell for one and Matt Cross for five at the Al Amerat Stadium.

Bailey's side next face Ireland on Friday before Sunday's final game against the hosts.