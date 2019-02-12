Stuart Broad: England bowler to captain MCC against Surrey

Stuart Broad is one of two Englishmen to take over 400 Test wickets, alongside Jimmy Anderson

Nottinghamshire and England fast bowler Stuart Broad will captain the MCC side in the four-day champion county match against Surrey next month.

The game, a traditional curtain-raiser to the new season, will take place in Dubai between Sunday 24 March and Wednesday 27 March.

Broad, 32, is currently involved in the Test series in the West Indies.

The MCC beat Essex by an innings and 34 runs in last year's match, which was held in Barbados.

"Stuart is not only a player of the very highest class, but his experience of over 100 Test matches will be invaluable to the younger players in the squad," said MCC assistant secretary John Stephenson.

"I am sure that they will be eager to learn from one of England's greatest ever bowlers."

The rest of the MCC squad will be confirmed in due course.