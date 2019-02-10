T20 Internationals: Ireland lose second warm-up match in Oman

Paul Stirling was recently named as Ireland's T20 captain

Ireland slipped to another T20 loss against an Oman Development XI.

The tourists lost by two wickets, despite a brilliant knock of 78 from 48 balls by captain Paul Stirling.

The opening pair of Stirling and Kevin O'Brien made a blistering start as the visitors finished with a total of 170.

A poor start left Oman on 37-3 in the sixth over but Sandeep Goud's half-century, including a match-winning six with just two balls to spare, led them to a second straight victory.

Ireland will compete alongside Oman, Scotland and the Netherlands in a T20 Quadrangular Tournament next week.

In their final warm-up match before their opening tournament game against Oman on 13 February, Ireland head coach Graham Ford rotated his playing squad with Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate and Lorcan Tucker coming into the side in place of Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson and Stuart Poynter.

In a lively start, Stirling and O'Brien put on 28 from 21 balls before O'Brien holed out to Bilal Bhutt.

Stirling's departure with five overs remaining left Ireland on 128-4 but Harry Tector (18), Simi Singh (11), Shane Getkate (13) and George Dockrell (13) all contributed runs to push the visitors to 170-6 from their 20 overs.

Pace bowler Peter Chase took two wickets in his first two overs before Shane Getkate claimed the scalp of home captain Twinkal Bhandari.

Suraj Kumar steadied the run-chase with 37 from 32 balls before Goud's middle-order knock secured a narrow victory off the third last ball.

Ireland squads

Oman Quadrangular - T20 Tournament Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - T20 Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - ODI Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - Test Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Quadrangular tournament in Oman 9 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 10 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 13 February: Ireland v Oman T20 International 15 February: Ireland v Scotland T20 International 17 February: Ireland v Netherlands T20 International