Matthew Renshaw: Kent sign Australia batsman for part of 2019

Matthew Renshaw is playing for Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League

Kent have signed Australia Test batsman Matthew Renshaw for the early stages of the Championship season and the whole of their One-Day Cup campaign.

The 22-year-old left-hander featured for Somerset last season, scoring 513 runs at an average of 51.30 in six Championship appearances.

He has played 11 Tests for his country since making his debut in 2016.

"Matt is a young talent who is very hungry for success," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"He has the ability to strengthen our batting line-up, which will be key at the beginning of the season with both Sam [Billings] and Joe [Denly] away playing in the IPL [Indian Premier League]."