Mohammad Amir: Pakistan fast bowler to rejoin Essex for T20 Blast

Mohammad Amir has taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests for Pakistan

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will rejoin Essex for part of this summer's T20 Blast campaign.

The 26-year-old took 28 wickets for the club in first-class and T20 competition during a stint at Chelmsford in 2017.

He will be available for eight group games before fulfilling commitments in the Caribbean Premier League.

"Mo is one of the most exciting bowling talents in the world and I'm ecstatic he's going to be back with us," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said.

"He has the ability to bowl at a fast pace whilst swinging the ball both ways and everyone has seen how devastating he can be with the ball."

Amir will be available for Essex's opening match against Middlesex on 18 July, but will then miss their next two games, against Surrey and Kent Spitfires, because of family commitments.

His last match with the Eagles will be against Glamorgan on 16 August.

Amir was banned from cricket for five years after being convicted of spot-fixing against England at Lord's in 2010.

He has played 36 Tests, 49 one-day internationals and 42 T20 matches for his country.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will also be an overseas player for Essex in this summer's T20 Blast.