Rory Burns and Jade Dernbach sign new Surrey contracts

Jade Dernbach made his first-class debut for Surrey in 2003

England opener Rory Burns and pace bowler Jade Dernbach have signed new contracts with Surrey.

Club captain Burns, who is part of the England Test side touring the West Indies, has signed until the end of the 2022 season, while Dernbach's deal runs until the close of the 2020 campaign.

Burns, 28, led Surrey to the County Championship title in 2018, and was the leading scorer with 1,359 runs.

Ex-England one-day bowler Dernbach, 32, led the team in the T20 Blast in 2018.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "Both Rory & Jade have Surrey in their blood and they will be working hard to bring success across all formats."