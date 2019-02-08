2019 World Cup: Ricky Ponting to be Australia assistant coach

Ponting won the World Cup three times, including twice as captain

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will be head coach Justin Langer's assistant at the World Cup in England this summer.

Ponting has held a similar role with his country's Twenty20 side and was part of the Australia one-day team's coaching set-up in England last summer.

The 44-year-old, who won the World Cup three times as a player, will focus on the ODI team's batting.

His appointment follows the resignation of assistant coach David Saker.

Ponting will take up his role following Australia's one-day tour against India.

"I've enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me," he said.

"I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team in this year's World Cup."

The 2019 World Cup starts on 30 May and holders Australia start their defence against Afghanistan on 1 June in Bristol.

Ponting won the tournament for the first time in 1999 before captaining Australia to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

The Tasmanian scored 13,704 runs in 375 one-day internationals as a player.

"Ricky knows what's required to win World Cups," said Langer.

"I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title."