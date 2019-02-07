Jason Holder: Northants sign West Indies captain for start of 2019 season

Jason Holder is ranked the best all-rounder in Test cricket by the International Cricket Council

Northamptonshire have signed West Indies captain Jason Holder for the first month of the 2019 county season.

The all-rounder, 27, can play in Northants' first two Division Two games and opening six One-Day Cup matches.

Holder led his country to a series win over England this winter, but is banned for the third Test because of his side's slow over-rate in Antigua.

"I'm grateful to Northamptonshire for the opportunity which I am really looking forward to," he said.

"England is somewhere I've wanted to play for a long time and I'm looking forward to the experience of county cricket and testing myself in the different conditions."

In 37 Tests Holder has scored 1,783 runs at an average of 33.64, and taken 93 wickets at 27.69. He was named man of the match on his home ground in Barbados after making an unbeaten 202 and taking two wickets in their 381-run win in the first Test.

His move is subject to a 'No Objection Certificate' being issued by Cricket West Indies, and will see the fast bowler play in England for the first time before this summer's World Cup.

"He is a quality bowler, match-winning batsman, catches well at slip and his leadership experience will also be important," said Northants head coach David Ripley.