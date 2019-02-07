Scotland, Ireland & Netherlands hold talks on tri-nations T20 competition

By Thomas Duncan

Scotland v Ireland
Scotland were beaten by Ireland at the Super Sixes stage of last year's World Cup qualifying tournament

Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands have held initial talks about starting a tri-nations T20 cricket competition.

The three countries are examining the possibility of launching a new league, starting later this year, made up of franchises based in each country.

It would be the first cross-border competition of its kind in cricket.

A Cricket Scotland spokesman confirmed they had been approached "by a number of third parties" interested in working on the venture.

"While a number of models have been considered, and stakeholders within the game consulted, we are currently exploring the opportunity of a tri-nation league," Cricket Scotland said.

"As part of this process we are undertaking a due diligence investigation on a proposal to deliver such a competition, and will provide an update on this process in due course should it prove viable."

The three countries will take part - along with hosts Oman - in a Twenty20 quadrangular series later in February.

