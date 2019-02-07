Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt back in England squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Sarah Taylor - England cricketer and now life coach

England women have recalled Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt for the tour to India in February and March.

The pair return to the squad after missing the Women's World Twenty20 tournament last November.

England play three one-day internationals and three T20s against India before a tour of Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper Taylor will leave after February's ODIs in India and, along with Brunt, will miss the series in Sri Lanka.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added that all-rounder Jenny Gunn "has been given a break from both series after years of touring and will report back in April".

Spinner Kirstie Gordon and seamer Katie George are ruled out because of injury, while newly-contracted bowler Freya Davies is selected for her first tour.

"We've looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity to learn and grow as we head into a busy year," said England coach Mark Robinson.

"We've included 18 players across the squads and they'll come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth.

"We've got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies.

"There are ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours so there's hard work ahead of us but we're excited."

England ODI squad v India

Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wicketkeeper), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

England T20 squad v India

Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wicketkeeper), Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Linsey Smith (Sussex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

England squad v Sri Lanka

Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wicketkeeper), Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Linsey Smith (Sussex), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)