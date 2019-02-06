England in West Indies: Toby Radford hails home batting patience

Toby Radford has coached Glamorgan and Middlesex

West Indies batting coach Toby Radford has highlighted his side's batting patience as a major factor in the series win over England.

West Indies lead the three-match series 2-0 after crushing victories in the first two Tests.

The home batting line-up coped with conditions and Welshman Radford has been one of the architects of that success.

"A lot of it has been mindset," said Radford.

"We spoke as a collective before the series about what we needed to do to win and a lot of it was about application and concentration.

"You need to bat for about five or six hours and the guys were willing to buy into the concept.

"A lot of is being prepared to leave good balls and allow the English bowlers to come to us and pick them off and keep the scoreboard ticking."

West Indies captain Jason Holder scored a double hundred in the first Test, while the hosts survived for 131 overs to make 306 in the first innings in the second Test.

In contrast, England have been bowled out for 77, 246, 187 and 132 and Radford believes limited overs cricket has played a role in the tourists woes.

"England have been playing such good white ball cricket over the last few years very attacking and aggressive on good surfaces," said Radford.

"Either consciously or subconsciously that approach has gone into Test cricket.

"There are days in Test cricket where you can play that way but it is horses for courses.

"If the pitch is up and down or you are facing 90mph bowling you have got to be a bit more circumspect, leave a bit more and back your defence.

"That is how I have looked at it. As a team we spoke about where we wanted to bowl and head coach Richard Pyros has been outstanding and given great clarity.

"He was clear in areas he wanted the bowlers to target because he felt the English batsmen all play in a certain way.

"That was the plan and the guys have been able to go out and deliver."

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is top of the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders

England have lost former opener Sir Alastair Cook who has retired with the current squad full of attacking batsmen.

"Any batting order in Test cricket needs that balance," said Radford.

"You need someone in the top order to see off the new ball and bat time and overs and make opposition bowlers sweat in the sun.

"England have batting stroke makers who can change a game but you need that blend."

West Indies are starting to show they can become a force in the Test game again to go alongside their World T20 success of 2012 and 2016.

"We are not going to get carried away and this has to be the start of something," said Radford.

"We are not the finished product and want to be pushing up the world rankings.

"This success has not surprised us because over a period of time we have shown glimpses and beaten all the best sides in the world.

"We have just not been consistent enough but hopefully we can be now."

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will captain West Indies in the third Test which starts in St Lucia on Saturday after Holder was given a one-match ban for a slow over rate.