Freya Davies among players handed central contract with England Women

Freya Davies is one of five Sussex players in the squad

Uncapped Sussex bowler Freya Davies has been given one of 21 central contracts awarded to England Women for 2019.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has handed out 17 full-time deals and four rookie contracts after increasing its overall salary pot by 10%.

Davies, 23, who had previously been on a rookie deal said it was "an exciting step in the right direction".

World Cup winner Beth Langston and Tash Farrant, a member of November's World T20 squad, were not offered contracts.

Surrey's Bryony Smith, who received her first senior call-up for last year's tri-series, is one of four players given a rookie contract.

The new contracts signify a higher level of remuneration for England Women, continuing the trend since the women's game turned professional in 2014 and the ECB said "several players" have received "an increase of between 15 and 30%".

Retained list (*denotes rookie): Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Heather Knight (Berkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Sarah Taylor (Sussex), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent)*, Katie George (Hampshire)*, Bryony Smith (Surrey)*, Linsey Smith (Sussex)*.