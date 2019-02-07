Glamorgan Cricket: Matthew Maynard to coach county for 2019 season

Matthew Maynard played four Tests and 15 one-day internationals for England

Matthew Maynard will have a second spell in charge of Glamorgan after being appointed interim coach for the 2019 season.

The recruitment process for a permanent head coach will begin at the end of the season.

Maynard, who was head coach between 2008 and 2010, replaces former county and England colleague Robert Croft.

"I'm delighted to lead the squad into what we aspire will be a successful season," said Maynard.

Following Croft's departure in October 2018, Maynard took over responsibility for winter training in November 2018, a year after re-joining Glamorgan as a batting consultant.

After starting work on 1 February, new director of cricket Mark Wallace has confirmed Maynard's appointment.

"It's great news for the club Matt has agreed to carry on as interim head coach until the end of the season," said Wallace.

"He is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable coaches on the circuit and knows the club inside out.

"Matt has had a big impact running our winter programme and we look forward to him continuing that into the summer."

Maynard was a Glamorgan player for 20 years between 1985 and 2005, and led the club to the Championship title in 1997.

He went on to become director of cricket at the Welsh club and came close to steering Glamorgan to promotion to the First Division in 2010.

Maynard resigned in November 2010 in acrimonious circumstances after a restructuring of the club's management and coaching structure.

He has previously been assistant coach of England under Duncan Fletcher, and went on to coach Nashua Titans in South Africa and St Lucia Zouks in the West Indies, before spending three years in charge of Somerset.

Now Wallace and Maynard, both former county captains, will try to revive Glamorgan's fortunes after they slumped to the bottom of the County Championship in 2018 and failed to progress in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

"We know as a group we need to improve on our performances from last year," said Maynard.

"The way the lads have gone about their work so far this winter has been very pleasing.

"There's lots more to do but we are all relishing the challenge."