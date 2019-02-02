England in West Indies: Dismal tourists collapse again as hosts wrap up series win

West Indies captain Jason Holder bowled superbly in claiming 4-43

Second Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day three) England 187 (Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30) & 132 (Holder 4-43, Roach 4-52) West Indies 306 (Bravo 50) & 17-0 West Indies win by 10 wickets Scorecard

England collapsed in dismal fashion yet again to lose the second Test by 10 wickets as West Indies sealed the series with a match to spare.

After West Indies were bowled out for 306, a lead of 119, the tourists slipped from 35-0 to 132 all out, with Kemar Roach and Jason Holder taking four wickets each in Antigua.

Needing just 14, John Campbell hit a six to wrap up an emphatic victory.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It is their first Test series win over England since 2009 and their first victory at home against a side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

Holder's impressive side have a chance to secure a whitewash when the third Test in St Lucia begins on Saturday, 9 February.

Woeful England fail to learn

This England side is not blessed with prodigious Test-match batsmen - only captain Joe Root and Ben Foakes average more than 40 and the latter has played just five matches.

But neither is West Indies and yet the hosts were able to adapt their game to eke out a vital lead on a challenging pitch, epitomised by Darren Bravo's defiant 50 off 216 balls, the third slowest half century in Test history.

Bravo batted for 342 minutes. England's second innings lasted 270 minutes, the tourists having failed to learn from both their previous collapses in this series and the approach of their determined hosts.

Rory Burns cut a ball that was too close to him straight to third slip for 16 and fellow opener Joe Denly - who was dropped on nought - was bowled for 17, leaving a delivery from Alzarri Joseph to end a nervy innings full of ill-advised shots.

Jonny Bairstow made 14 before he was bowled through the gate trying to drive Holder down the ground. The Yorkshireman has now been bowled in nine of his last 18 innings and 29 times this decade - the most of any batsmen in Tests.

In total, four England batsmen were bowled - Ben Stokes dragging on when playing too far away from his body at a fairly straight ball and Moeen Ali missing an attempted drive down the ground off a very full delivery from Roach.

Of the recognised batsmen, only Root, Foakes and perhaps Jos Buttler were undone by fine deliveries, the rest were down to poor decision-making.

