England in West Indies: Hosts take 85-run lead on second day of second Test

Second Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day two) England 187: Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30 West Indies 271-6: Brathwaite 49, Campbell 47, Broad 3-42 West Indies lead by 85 runs Scorecard

England endured a frustrating day in Antigua as West Indies built an 85-run first-innings lead on the second day of the second Test.

Kraigg Brathwaite made 49, John Campbell 47 and Shai Hope 41 as West Indies reached 271-6 at the close.

Darren Bravo showed the patience needed on a tricky pitch with an unbeaten 33 from 165 deliveries.

England, who trail 1-0 in the three-match series, dropped three catches and saw several chances fall just short.

The West Indies showed a patience that was missing from England's innings, with all but one of the home batsmen reaching double figures.

England bowled well and beat the bat on numerous occasions, but they are already facing a tricky third innings on a pitch that has started to keep low.

