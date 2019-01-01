Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 - warm-up fixtures

Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch with the World Cup trophy

Click here for the full fixtures from the tournament proper

May

24 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Bristol

24 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Cardiff

25 England v Australia, Southampton

25 India v New Zealand, The Oval

26 South Africa v West Indies, Bristol

26 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Cardiff

27 Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton

27 England v Afghanistan, The Oval

28 West Indies v New Zealand, Bristol

28 Bangladesh v India, Cardiff

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you