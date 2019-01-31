England in West Indies: Tourists bowled out for 187 in second Test

England captain Joe Root got an unplayable delivery from Alzarri Joseph and was caught off his glove

Second Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day one) England 187: Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30 West Indies 30-0: Brathwaite 11*, Campbell 16* West Indies trail by 157 runs Scorecard

England collapsed once again on day one of the second Test against West Indies in Antigua.

The tourists fell to 93-6, despite Jonny Bairstow hitting 52, before Moeen Ali struck an entertaining 60 and Ben Foakes made 35 in a brief recovery.

But West Indies took the final four wickets for nine runs to dismiss England for 187 on a challenging pitch offering uneven bounce.

The hosts reached 30-0 at the close, trailing by 157.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell showed superb discipline in batting out 21 overs and will resume on 11 and 16 not out respectively.

England did not bowl badly, if slightly short, but will need early wickets on day two if they are to swing the match this way and avoid a series defeat, with West Indies leading the three-Test series 1-0.

More to follow.