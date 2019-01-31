Mir Hamza: Pakistan seamer agrees to play nine first-class games for Sussex in 2019

Mir Hamza dismissed Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow when England faced Pakistan A in 2015

Sussex have signed Pakistan left-arm seamer Mir Hamza on a two-month deal.

Hamza will be available for nine County Championship matches, plus a tour game against Australia A in July.

The 26-year-old will join Sussex ahead of their opening Division Two fixture at Northamptonshire on 20 May.

He said: "I'm very excited to have the chance to play county cricket with a great club like Sussex, following in the footsteps of Pakistan legends like Javed Miandad and Imran Khan."

The Karachi Dolphins paceman made his Test debut in their 373-run win against Australia last October and has taken 282 wickets in 59 first-class matches at an average of 18.34.