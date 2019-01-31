Mir Hamza: Pakistan seamer agrees to play nine first-class games for Sussex in 2019

Mir Hamza.
Mir Hamza dismissed Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow when England faced Pakistan A in 2015

Sussex have signed Pakistan left-arm seamer Mir Hamza on a two-month deal.

Hamza will be available for nine County Championship matches, plus a tour game against Australia A in July.

The 26-year-old will join Sussex ahead of their opening Division Two fixture at Northamptonshire on 20 May.

He said: "I'm very excited to have the chance to play county cricket with a great club like Sussex, following in the footsteps of Pakistan legends like Javed Miandad and Imran Khan."

The Karachi Dolphins paceman made his Test debut in their 373-run win against Australia last October and has taken 282 wickets in 59 first-class matches at an average of 18.34.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you