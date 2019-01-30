England in West Indies: Keaton Jennings dropped in favour of Joe Denly

Joe Denly (left) has replaced Keaton Jennings (centre) in the England Test squad

West Indies v England, second Test Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Dates: 31 January-4 February Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website and app

England opener Keaton Jennings has been dropped in favour of uncapped Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies in Antigua.

Jennings, 26, who averages 25.86 in 16 Tests, was out for 17 and 14 as England lost the first Test by 381 runs.

Denly, 32, who bats at three for Kent, will open with Rory Burns.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach replaces Adil Rashid, who will return home during the second Test because his wife is expecting their second child.

The leg-spinner will return to the tour before the one-day internationals.

The second match in the three-Test series, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, begins on Thursday at 14:00 GMT.

"It's disappointing for Keaton," said captain Joe Root.

"[Jennings] has done some very good things and he'll continue to keep developing. He's very much a part of the squad moving forward but it's a great opportunity for Joe."

Denly made his first international appearance since August 2009 in a Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka in October, taking the man-of-the-match award, predominantly for his four-wicket haul.

"Joe is an extremely experienced player who has scored nearly 11,000 first-class runs, he knows his game extremely well and his form over the last two summers in English cricket has been fantastic," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told BBC Radio Kent. "He fully deserves the opportunity.

"He is a classical player so without doubt he has the game, you just hope he gets a little bit of luck and then that 15 years of being a professional cricketer will kick in."

England 12-man squad for second Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.