T20 World Cup: England men and women's sides learn opponents for 2020 tournament

England are currently second in the women's T20 world rankings

England have been drawn in the same group as holders West Indies for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, while the England men's side will face India and South Africa.

It is the first time the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

Pakistan, South Africa and a qualifier complete England women's group.

The competition begins on 21 February, with the final at the MCG on 8 March.

With the final on International Women's Day, organisers are hoping to attract a world record attendance for a women's sporting fixture.

Later in the year, England's men's side will face Afghanistan and two qualifiers in the group stages.

Hosts Australia face Pakistan, the world's top-ranked team, in the opening match of the other group.

The tournament - formerly known as the World Twenty20 - begins on 18 October, culminating with the final at the MCG on 15 November.