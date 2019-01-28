India's Ambati Rayudu banned from bowling by ICC over suspect action

Rayudu failed to submit to a test of his bowling action

India's Ambati Rayudu has been banned from bowling in international cricket because of a suspect action.

Part-time bowler Rayudu was reported after India's one-day international defeat by Australia on 12 January.

He failed to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated 14 days.

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action," said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Primarily a batsman and part of the India ODI team currently playing a five-match series in New Zealand, Rayudu bowled two over for 13 runs in the match in Sydney.

The ICC added: "Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI (Indian cricket board)."