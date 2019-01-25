T20 Black Clash: All Blacks beat Black Caps in New Zealand exhibition cricket match

Team Rugby's Richie McCaw and Kieran Read pose with the Lomu-Crowe trophy after their win over Team Cricket

T20 Black Clash, Christchurch Team Cricket 168-8: Grant Elliott 43, Chris Harris 24*; Richie McCaw 2-31, Jordie Barrett 2-53 Team Rugby 171-5: Brendon McCullum 48, Jordie Barrett 42*, Kaylum Boshier 30; James Franklin 2-15 Team Rugby won by five wickets

Richie McCaw is the former All Blacks captain who led New Zealand to consecutive Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015 - and it appears he is also a dab hand on the cricket pitch too.

McCaw was one of a host of Kiwi sport stars who went head-to-head in the inaugural T20 Black Clash at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday.

The 38-year-old - who won 148 international caps for the All Blacks before retiring in 2015 - took 2-31 with his left-arm seamers as Team Rugby recorded a five-wicket win over Team Cricket.

After the All Blacks - coached by Sir Graham Henry - won the toss, McCaw took a fine catch in the outfield to dismiss former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming for four before dismissing Fleming's opening partner Nathan Astle.

Brendon McCullum top scored for Team Rugby with 48 runs while Jordie Barrett made an unbeaten 42.

Full-back Barrett also took two wickets for Team Rugby and hit a four from the fourth ball of the final over to wrap up his side's upset victory.

Team Rugby: Kieran Read, Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jason Spice, Ali Williams, Kendra Cocksedge, Kaylum Boshier, Ofisa Tunu'u, David Hussey, Brendon McCullum

Team Cricket: Stephen Fleming, Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi, Kyle Mills, Chris Harris, Nathan Astle, James Franklin, Hamish Marshall, Liz Perry, Nathan McCullum, Aaron Smith.

Richie McCaw takes a catch to dismiss Stephen Fleming

Team Rugby celebrate their win