England in West Indies: Tourists bowled out for 77

Kemar Roach, playing his 51st Test, claimed his ninth five-wicket haul

First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two) West Indies 289 (Hetmyer 81, Anderson 5-46) & 127-6 (Moeen 3-41) England 77 (Roach 5-17) West Indies lead by 339 runs Scorecard

England were bowled out for 77 as West Indies seized control of the first Test on a riotous day when 18 wickets fell in Barbados.

Kemar Roach took 5-17, Jason Holder 2-15 and Alzarri Joseph 2-20 to dismiss the tourists for the lowest Test total at the Kensington Oval.

West Indies recovered from losing five wickets for nine runs to reach 127-6 by the close - a lead of 339.

Given that no team has chased more than 311 in the fourth innings to win a Test at this ground, and the increasingly unpredictable bounce seen on a wearing pitch, the hosts are overwhelming favourites to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Just how bad was England's collapse?

England's collapse came 10 months after they were skittled for 58 by New Zealand in Auckland.

They have twice been bowled out for less in the Caribbean - they managed a meagre 46 in Trinidad in 1994 and 51 in Jamaica in 2009.

Yet the manner in which they folded against a side who sit above only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the International Cricket Council rankings was worrying in the extreme.

It was another graphic example of a trait that has undermined England's cricket over the past two years.

Perhaps more importantly, they appear no closer to solving their batting problems with only two more five-day Tests to play before the Ashes against Australia start in August.

How it all went wrong

Having claimed the last two West Indies wickets for the addition of 25 runs - all of which were scored by Shimron Hetmyer, who was last out for 81 - England would have been reasonably content at 23-0 shortly before lunch.

But Keaton Jennings' departure was the first of 10 wickets to fall in 21.2 overs as Roach turned the game in thrilling fashion.

Bowling at a lively pace and with considerable intelligence on a surface which offered England's seamers precious little assistance the previous day, he took 5-4 in 27 balls in front of the raucous home fans.

23-1: Jennings c Hope b Holder 17 - edges a leaden-footed drive to gully.

Jennings c Hope b Holder 17 - edges a leaden-footed drive to gully. 35-2: Burns b Roach 2 - plays on via an angled-bat defensive.

Burns b Roach 2 - plays on via an angled-bat defensive. 44-3: Bairstow b Roach 12 - surprised by extra bounce and bowled off his elbow.

Bairstow b Roach 12 - surprised by extra bounce and bowled off his elbow. 44-4: Root lbw Holder 4 - trapped in front playing across the line to one angled in.

Root lbw Holder 4 - trapped in front playing across the line to one angled in. 48-5: Stokes lbw Roach 0 - plays back to a straight one, fails with a review and falls for a 17-ball duck.

Stokes lbw Roach 0 - plays back to a straight one, fails with a review and falls for a 17-ball duck. 48-6: Moeen c Joseph b Roach 0 - top-edges a first-ball pull to a backpedalling fine leg.

Moeen c Joseph b Roach 0 - top-edges a first-ball pull to a backpedalling fine leg. 49-7: Buttler c Dowrich b Roach 4 - caught behind fending at a lifter.

Buttler c Dowrich b Roach 4 - caught behind fending at a lifter. 61-8: Foakes c Dowrich b Roach 2 - drawn forward and smartly taken by a tumbling keeper.

Foakes c Dowrich b Roach 2 - drawn forward and smartly taken by a tumbling keeper. 73-9: Curran c Hope b Gabriel 14 - beaten for pace and gloves a simple, looping catch to gully.

Curran c Hope b Gabriel 14 - beaten for pace and gloves a simple, looping catch to gully. 77 all out: Rashid c Holder b Joseph - guides tamely to second slip.

"Every ball was a grenade - it was rabbits in headlights stuff," said BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.

England's total - their joint-17th lowest in Tests - surpassed the previous worst at the Kensington Oval, the 81 made by India in 1997.

England's innings lasted barely a session

England's fightback too little, too late?

Given what had gone before, England deserve credit for the manner in which they responded with the ball.

Moeen Ali ended an opening partnership of 52 and sparked a collapse from 51-0 to 61-5 by trapping Kraigg Brathwaite lbw.

He had Darren Bravo and and Roston Chase taken at slip by Ben Stokes, who accounted for John Campbell and Shai Hope with short deliveries during a typically wholehearted spell.

But Hetmyer responded with the same aggression that marked his first-innings contribution, hitting two fours and two sixes in making 31 off 43 balls before slicing Sam Curran to point in the day's final over.

He added 59 with Shane Dowrich, who will resume on 27 on Friday.

Highest successful Test chases at Kensington Oval 311-9: West Indies v Australia, 1999 268-8: West Indies v Pakistan, 1988 196-2: West Indies v India, 1989 Full list of fourth-innings chases

This a 'practice game' for England now - what they said

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "While in a way we lament England's performance, the way West Indies bowled was outstanding.

"What remains in this game is for the England players to use it and get the most they can out of it and take it to Antigua and almost use it as a practice game.

"That topic is going to come up again: did they have more time to play a four-day game? I think they did."

West Indies' Kemar Roach: "The pitch has toughened up for the batsmen. Some balls have kept low and some have jumped. The aim was to make the batsmen play as much as possible.

"The ball came out pretty well. I am happy with the performance today."

Former England spinner Robert Croft on The Cricket Social: "England just found their mojo a bit in that last session. It was important for the rest of the series. Before that they'd looked rusty.

"Joe Root must have given them a stern talking to before that last session."