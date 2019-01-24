England in West Indies: Geoffrey Boycott says tourists were 'embarrassing'

Six England players fell in single figures

First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two) West Indies 289 (Hetmyer 81, Anderson 5-46) & 127-6 (Moeen 3-41) England 77 (Roach 5-17) West Indies lead by 339 runs Scorecard

England were "embarrassing" in being bowled out for 77 on day two of the first Test against West Indies, says former batsman Geoffrey Boycott.

The tourists collapsed to the lowest total in Tests at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, with only four players making double figures.

"It wasn't only disappointing; it was embarrassing," Boycott told the BBC's The Cricket Social.

West Indies reached 127-6 in their second innings, a lead of 339.

Kemar Roach took 5-17, Jason Holder 2-15 and Alzarri Joseph 2-20 as England were bowled out in 30.2 overs.

Boycott, 78, said: "You can't say it was West Indies' pace of old.

"It was good bowling of a reasonable pace that put it on a line and a length with lateral movement.

"But this is Test cricket. You are supposed to play through that and have technique and mental discipline."

Jennings top-scored with 17, fellow opener Rory Burns managed only two and Jonny Bairstow - in only his second Test at number three - made 12.

Bairstow is England's third different number three in their past six Tests, while Jennings and Burns are two of 13 openers England have selected in the past five years.

"For a long while now our top three hasn't been good enough," said Boycott, who averaged 47.72 in 108 Tests for England between 1964 and 1982.

"In Test cricket, if you are two down for nothing it is hard work and you are under pressure all of the time."

Boycott said the lack of candidates at the top of the order is a "condemnation" of county cricket.

"The problem is there's nobody else around," he said. "I don't see anyone else out there that's any good."